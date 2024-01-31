GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Sequire Presentation Demonstrates Major Competitive Advantage With Control Of The Mining Value Chain

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



GEMXX recently presented at the Sequire Investor Summit 2024, showing how their dgreater control of the mining value chain represents a significant competitive advantage

The company shared its knowledge and expertise in all stages of its production, including gold mining, gemstone (Ammolite) production, jewelry manufacturing, and global distribution

GEMXX continues to control all stages of its production, which enables it to manage its mining value chain and support its mine-to-market strategy According to a McKinsey report, mining companies that manage their value chain well can establish a significant source of competitive advantage and value creation

GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a company that focuses on producing gold, gemstone, and jewelry from its own land resources, production facilities, and operating assets, recently presented at the

Sequire Investor Summit 2024

held in Puerto Rico ( ). In the presentation, the company shared its mine-to-market capabilities, covering all stages of its production, including gold mining, gemstone (Ammolite) production, jewelry manufacturing, and global distribution.

With the company controlling all of these stages as part of its strategy to support its mine-to-market business model, GEMXX has established a significant source of competitive advantage and value creation. As a McKinsey report details:“The mining value chain – which includes everything from extracting raw...

