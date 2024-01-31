Miningnewsbreaks GEMXX Corporation (GEMZ) Announces 'Staggering' Projected Numbers In Colored Gemstone, Gold Markets In India

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a leading provider of exquisite gemstone jewelry, is reporting on the forecasted growth for the next decade in India's“burgeoning” jewelry market, which should position the country as a key player in the global jewelry industry. The company noted that, according to recent industry forecasts, the jewelry market in India is poised for exceptional expansion, with some forecasts noting an estimated increase of $21.54 billion in the next four years alone as the sector sees a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 5.54% in the next four years and 10.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. According to the announcement, the market should total $707.8 million this year and, by 2033, reach a“staggering” $1.9 billion. In India, gemstones and gold are often believed to possess divine powers, with colored gemstones perceived to have Vedic properties. A global leader in the industry, GEMXX is strategically positioned to capitalize on this growing trend, as the company is committed to offering unique gemstone options that resonate with the cultural and spiritual sentiments of consumers.

“This industry forecast pinpointing the increase in demand for colored gemstones and gold allows investors a safe haven for investing in a company backed by gemstones and gold rather than a sometimes-volatile technology stock,” said GEMXX Corp. CEO Jay Maull in the press release.“The growth rate of the colored gemstone market in India is surpassing the overall growth rate of the jewelry market in India by 2.1%. Ammolite, a relatively recent addition to the Indian colored-gemstone market, has the potential to attract a significant portion of buyers seeking something innovative or distinct from conventional colored gemstones.”

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of

top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry.

The company's world-class

gemstone cutters and jewelry

designers are

continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about this company, please visit

.

