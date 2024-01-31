Khan Sentenced To 14 Years In Jail In Another Case

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail in another case on Wednesday.

The verdict was handed down in the Toshakhana reference against the ex-premier, who was awarded 10 years in jail a day earlier for the breach of state secrets.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a fresh reference against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for retaining a jewellery set received from the Saudi crown prince.

Judge Mohammad Bashir heard the case inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where Khan is currently being held along with then foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Khan and Bushra Bibi were also barred from holding public office for 10 years and fined Rs787 million.

