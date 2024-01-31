Studio Heif: A Creative Revolution

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a world overflowing with content, Studio Heif stands out as a pioneer of artistic innovation, challenging norms and reimagining the possibilities of creativity. Located in the heart of a vibrant city, Studio Heif offers a refuge for artists who want to escape the limits of convention and explore the unknown realms of their imagination.

Studio Heif was founded by visionary CEO Omar Khaled Abou-Heif, who envisioned a new kind of studio that transcends the traditional boundaries of art. It is a place where art is not restricted to a canvas or a stage but rather infuses every aspect of life. With a firm belief in the power of art to transform society, Studio Heif sets out to spark conversations, evoke emotions, and inspire change. Studio Heif, a hub for creativity and innovation, aims to showcase the potential of art while delivering heartfelt and meaningful messages. With a focus on performing arts and collaborations that defy expectations, Studio Heif strives to awaken the minds and hearts of its audience in a world dominated by technology.

In an exclusive interview with Studio Heif's CEO, Omar Khaled Abou-Heif, Daily News Egypt explores the origins of the studio and its distinctive approach to art.

Could you please introduce yourself to the readers and tell us how the idea of Studio Heif came about?

My name is Omar Khaled Abou-Heif, I was born in 1996 and I have studied international business management, marketing, and filmmaking, including film directing.

Growing up, I was influenced by a family that valued business and the stock market. While I initially followed this path, I soon realized that the rigidness of working at a desk for fixed hours was suppressing my creativity. Determined to find satisfaction and pursue my passion, I decided to leave that path and embark on a journey that would make me truly happy. This led to the creation of my own production house, Studio Heif.

The studio was officially launched in 2023, but the idea began in 2020 when we started as a market agency and then we operated the studio with the official launch in 2023.

The idea for Studio Heif stemmed from my desire to create a space where I could fully express my creativity and bring captivating stories to life through art. I wanted a platform that would enable me to break free from the constraints of a traditional office setting and create an environment that fosters artistic exploration and innovation. By establishing Studio Heif, I aimed to create a haven for artists, where we could collaborate, push boundaries, and produce compelling content that connects with audiences. I strongly believe that when we follow our passions, success comes naturally.

What services does the Studio Heif offer?

The Studio Heif offers a range of services that cater to different artistic needs and aspirations, such as:



Visual Arts : We provide screenwriting, film directing, professional studio photography, casting, film development, editing and coloring, and pre and post-production services.

Media Crisis Management : We handle film production crises, theatrical production crises, technical support, and logistics and supply issues.

Production Management : We manage real estate projects, theatrical exhibitions, galleries and events, and media production (film and digital).

Concept Development : We approach each business with an open and creative mindset, helping them develop and refine their concepts.

Workshops : Every month, we host various professional artists from multiple fields of art to help our studio's community discover and nurture their hidden talents. Production Design and Immersion : We bring the latest technology and the finest art under one roof, creating immersive and engaging experiences for our clients and audiences.

What is the studio's focus for this year?

The studio focuses on the seven fields of fine arts, but this year we are concentrating more on the performing arts. We cover a wide spectrum of productions, from the simplest to the most complex ones.

How do you collaborate with Cairo Steps and Cinema Radio?

We collaborate with Cairo Steps and Cinema Radio to create unique and immersive events that fuse different artistic disciplines.

Our main theme is heterophonic music, which involves bringing together two musicians from different backgrounds who have never worked together before and guiding them to create harmonious music on stage. We are not just organizers, but active participants in the creative process.

With Cairo Steps, we collaborated on an orchestral concert at the MUST OPERA House. The event featured Sufi poetry harmonized with Western symphonies, presenting a beautiful blend of traditional and contemporary elements. The audience was immersed in the experience and felt a deep connection to the atmosphere we created.

To enhance the audience's immersion, we used Oud Scent diffusers, adding an olfactory dimension to the experience.

With Cinema Radio, we hosted a Stand Comedy Show with an all-women comedy group called Comedy Sett. Our aim for this event was to create a vibrant ambiance with a retro theme, evoking a sense of nostalgia for the audience. We paid attention to minor production design tricks that enhanced the overall experience, such as carefully curating a classic décor and incorporating elements that transported the audience back in time. The event was a success, with the audience thoroughly enjoying the performances and the immersive atmosphere we created.

These collaborations allowed us to push the boundaries of traditional event organization and create multisensory experiences that resonated with the audience. Whether it was using Oud Scent diffusers to enhance the musical experience or incorporating retro elements to create a vibrant ambiance, our goal was to evoke emotions and leave a lasting impact on those who attended. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Cairo Steps and Cinema Radio in realizing these artistic visions, and we look forward to future collaborations that continue to push creative boundaries and ignite imaginations.

What distinguishes Studio Heif?

Studio Heif is a place where art is celebrated and showcased with a unique and mindful approach. We coined the term“heartfelt” to describe our vision of perceiving the world not only through logic but also through the heart. It is about seeing with your eyes and feeling with your heart, allowing people to truly connect and experience the art on a deeper level.

We believe that sacred art originates from the heart and carries a profound sense of truthfulness. Our intention goes beyond mere entertainment; we strive to convey messages that touch the hearts and minds of our audience, awakening their consciousness. In a world where technology often leads us into a passive and disconnected state, we aim to provide content that prompts people to think deeply and engage in fruitful reflection.

This year, we have decided to focus on a range of performing arts projects, varying in complexity of production. We understand that complexity refers to the production aspects rather than the artistic value or effort required. We know that all projects demand a significant amount of work and dedication. By exploring a diverse range of performances, we aim to create a rich and engaging experience for our audience.

At Studio Heif, our ultimate goal is to highlight the transformative power of art, inspire emotions, and ignite the imagination. We hope to leave a lasting impact on individuals, encouraging them to embrace the beauty of art and to connect with their own hearts and minds.

How are you celebrating the studio's first anniversary?

Our Anniversary Celebration“Voices of Hope” is an evening of solidarity, inspiration, and hope as we commemorate another milestone of creativity and passion at Studio Heif. This year, we are proud to host a unique gathering in the heart of Egypt, resonating with the spirit of resilience and the melody of change on February 8th at the Cairo Opera House.

We will be featuring Emel Mathlouthi, the voice that wraps itself around the soul of defiance and peace, who will grace our event with her profound melodies. Her music, a bridge between cultures and eras, will lead us through a night of reflection and aspiration.

As we unite under the banner of“Voices of Hope,” we stand in solidarity with those in distress around the world. This event is more than a celebration; it's a statement of our shared commitment to making a difference through art and dialogue.

What challenges have you faced during your journey?

One of the main challenges we have faced is to stay goal-oriented and resilient until achieving our goal. We have encountered many obstacles and difficulties along the way, but we have never given up on our vision and mission. We have learned from our mistakes and improved our skills and strategies. We have also received support and feedback from our clients and partners, who have helped us grow and evolve. We are grateful for every challenge we have faced, as they have made us stronger and more determined.