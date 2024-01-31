Egypt, New Zealand Discuss Gaza Crisis, Red Sea Security

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters had a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the political and diplomatic steps to implement the resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly, as well as the measures imposed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The phone call was part of their efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Abu Zeid, said that the two ministers emphasized the importance of the opportunities to improve bilateral relations in the political and economic spheres, and expressed their hope for the next round of political consultations in Cairo to produce tangible results that would strengthen the overall framework of cooperation.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip in detail, and the actions needed to implement the resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly, as well as the measures imposed by the ICJ.

Minister Shoukry briefed his counterpart on the Egyptian efforts and contacts to achieve a ceasefire, enforce the truce, and exchange prisoners, to allow the delivery of urgent humanitarian and relief aid to meet the needs of the people in the Strip.

In addition, Shoukry highlighted the important role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees, and its vital role in sheltering and assisting the people in Gaza.

He urged the international donors, including New Zealand, to continue to support the agency, and to avoid making decisions to suspend funding amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which could be seen as collective punishment against the agency staff and the Palestinian people. He also asked them to wait for the results of the internal investigation conducted by the agency and its bodies.

The ministers' talks also covered the tense situation in the region due to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and the threats to the security of navigation in the Red Sea.

Minister Shoukry stressed that Egypt is continuing to work for peace and to prevent the escalation of the conflict in the region, to preserve the resources of the people in the region, and to protect international peace and security.