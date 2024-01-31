Egypt, General Electric Cooperate In Health Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Tuesday met with representatives of General Electric at the Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, UAE. The exhibition will run from January 28 to February 1, 2024.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that the minister and the company discussed the progress of their previous agreements and their plans for cooperation in the medical sector.

He said that the ministry and the company are working together to provide the Egyptian medical sector with the latest diagnostic devices, such as tomography, MRI, catheter, digital imaging, ultrasound, and mammography machines. He highlighted the role of this cooperation in improving the quality of the diagnostic service in hospitals.

He also said that the company helped the ministry to upgrade old tomography machines with modern ones, which improved the efficiency of the service. The company also supplied new tomography machines to the ministry's hospitals.

He added that the company helped the ministry enhance the performance of magnetic resonance devices and equip them with the latest diagnostic protocols. This supported the presidential initiative for early detection of prostate tumors, which involved the development of 29 magnetic resonance devices in various sectors of the ministry.

He further said that the ministry and the company cooperated in the presidential initiative to support women's health by developing 4 mobile mammography units and upgrading the mammography machine in the Women's Health Unit of the Radiology Department.

He also mentioned the cooperation with the company in the mobile radiology units project, which provided a high-quality mobile computed tomography unit that offered a diagnostic service to citizens across the country.