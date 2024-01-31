Egypt Post Hosts 'PRIME' Workshop To Enhance Postal Services In Africa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt Post is hosting a workshop on the“PRIME” agreement, which is organized by the International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union and aims to improve the quality of postal services in Africa.

The workshop, which is taking place at the Regional Postal Training Center in Cairo on January 29-30, 2024, is attended by PRIME President Cinzia Neri and PRIME Operations Director Joni Sunikka, as well as representatives from the Arab Permanent Postal Committee and the Comprehensive African Postal Union.

Sherif Farouk, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Egypt Post, said that the workshop is part of the“PRIME” agreement, which involves a group of experts from international and Arab postal institutions in 160 countries. He added that the workshop supports the Universal Postal Union's strategy to enhance the capabilities of African postal institutions and provide better service delivery.

Farouk also said that the workshop covers the best methods for measuring performance, customer service quality, international accounting, and operational procedures. He said that Egypt Post is keen to help improve the operational efficiency and delivery quality of postal services across Africa and the Arab region, to meet the needs of e-commerce customers and platforms.

The“PRIME” agreement, which is managed from Brussels, Belgium, aims to develop postal services and logistical solutions for the e-commerce market, by facilitating the exchange of lightweight e-commerce parcels with high quality and competitive prices. Egypt Post joined the agreement in 2018. The workshop includes 78 trainees from 16 Arab and African countries.