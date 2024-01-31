JUP, A DEX Token On Solana, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list the JUP token, a significant development in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Solana blockchain, on the Solana Area. For all CoinW users, the JUP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on January 31, 2024, at 15:00 (UTC). To celebrate the initial listing of JUP, the JUP bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launched.







Jupiter's Impressive Growth

Jupiter's platform offers a range of tools for an enhanced trading experience, such as:

– Limit Orders: Allowing users to set desired token purchase prices.

– Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Enabling automated, periodic trades to mitigate market volatility.

– Cross-Chain Bridge: Facilitating token movement across different blockchain networks.

– JLP Pool: Providing opportunities for liquidity providers to contribute to exchanges and earn fees.

It has processed an astounding $66.5 billion in trading volume, with over 1.2 million transactions, accounting for more than 70% of the organic trading volume among all Solana decentralized exchange (DEX) platforms. This impressive performance, highlighted by a tenfold increase in monthly trading volumes in 2023, culminates in the platform's recent milestone: the announcement of the JUP token, which set a record with over $16 billion in monthly trading volume.

Introducing JUP Token

JUP token serves as a vital component in the Solana ecosystem, attracting new capital and users, and acting as a catalyst for introducing new ecosystem tokens. With a total supply of 10 billion tokens, the JUP token is set to have a distributed community, further bolstered by strategic airdrops and liquidity mining initiatives.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, the JUP bounty program will be up for grabs from January 31st 2024, at 15:00 to February 7th 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and retweeting, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

