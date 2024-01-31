( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar Spin & Win is full of good surprises every weekend until March 9, 2024, a statement said Wednesday. Customers have a chance to win 250 free trolleys through a Spin & Win competition (terms and conditions apply). Pictured: A happy family winning one of 250 trolleys last weekend.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.