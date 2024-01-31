Qatari Philanthropists Provide Sewing Machines In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC), with the support of philanthropists in Qatar, provided 33 sewing and embroidery machines, along with the essential supplies, for two women tailoring centres in Jhang and Muzaffargarh, both districts in Pakistan's province of Punjab. This is part of QC's efforts to enhance women's vocational skills and economically empower them.

While 19 machines were handed over to the tailoring centre in Jhang, the Muzaffargarh centre received 14. The project, implemented in collaboration with local government social care associations, aims to create employment opportunities and provide sustainable livelihoods for young women and women-headed families, especially widows and mothers of orphans.

The two tailoring centres work on producing a variety of handmade clothing items, bedding, curtains, and children's clothes. This assists the beneficiaries in increasing their income and covering their children education expenses.

Abdullah Khuram Niazi, deputy commissioner of the Jhang district, expressed his happiness and gratitude to the benefactors of Qatar and QC. Rehana Kousar, director of the tailoring centre in Jhang, said: "We had old and limited equipment that was not functioning properly. The women enrolled regularly come after the implementation of the project by Qatar Charity. We recently organised exhibitions and received numerous orders (for sewing and embroidering clothes) from customers and shopping malls."

The beneficiaries also expressed their satisfaction with the project. Shaha Sherin from Jhang, said: "As I am a widow and live with six children in a small mud house, I used to stitch the clothes of my neighbours to earn a meager income. The situation worsened after my husband's death, and my income became insufficient for the family's needs and the children education. However, thanks to the interventions of Qatar Charity, I received training and employment, which helped me earn a sufficient income to meet my needs and educate my children. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who assisted us."

