Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For February

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced Wednesday the prices of diesel and gasoline in the State of Qatar for February 2024, where the prices of diesel, Gasoline 91 (Premium), and Gasoline 95 (Super) remained stable. QatarEnergy has set the price of a liter of diesel at QR 2.05, the price of Premium Gasoline 91 at QR 1.95 per liter, and the price for Super Gasoline 95 at QR 2.10 per liter. (QNA)

