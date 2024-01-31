Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Officials

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met separately in Washington today with HE Chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul, HE Chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Rules Tom Cole, and HE Member of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Gregory Meeks.

The meetings touched on the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing and promoting them.

The meetings also discussed the latest developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the need to find a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue and to ensure a sustainable entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip; in addition to the latest developments in the region and ways to reduce the escalation. (QNA)



