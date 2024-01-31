Amir Meets UK Deputy PM

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his office in Lusail Palace on Wednesday morning with HE Deputy Prime Minister of the friendly United Kingdom Oliver James Dowden, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country. The meeting discussed bilateral relations and aspects of enhancing and developing them in various fields.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.