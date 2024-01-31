Al Khater, Cuban Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the State H E Alain Perez Torres. During the meeting they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation.

