Al Khater, Cuban Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the State H E Alain Perez Torres. During the meeting they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation.
