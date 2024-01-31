               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Al Khater, Cuban Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Cooperation


1/31/2024 2:02:02 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the State H E Alain Perez Torres. During the meeting they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation.

MENAFN31012024000063011010ID1107793178

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search