Amir Meets UK Deputy Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at Lusail Palace on Wednesday, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom HE Oliver James Dowden on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the interview, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and the prospects for strengthening and developing them in various fields were reviewed.
MENAFN31012024000063011010ID1107793177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.