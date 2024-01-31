Amir Meets UK Deputy Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at Lusail Palace on Wednesday, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom HE Oliver James Dowden on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the interview, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and the prospects for strengthening and developing them in various fields were reviewed.