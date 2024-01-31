Qatari Publishers, Agencies Outstanding At 2Nd Qatar University Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatari publishers and agencies have shown remarkable participation in the ongoing second Qatar University Book Fair

The event, a joint effort between the Ministry of Culture, QU Press and Qatari Publishers and Distributors Forum, which promises four days of literary immersion will wrap up on Thursday. Notable participants include the National Archives of Qatar, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, as well as representatives from universities and research centers across the Arab world.

Abdulhadi Mohammed Al Qahtani, a public relations expert at the National Archives of Qatar, told QNA said their participation sought to introduce the concept of documentation and documentary history, which is considered a responsibility that falls on society as a whole.

Al Qahtani hailed the National Archives of Qatar as a central national institutional archive that provides modern services for the purposes of education, research, documentation, and decision-making.

For her part, Aisha Ahmed Al Tamimi from Dar Nabja for Publishing and Distribution spoke to QNA about Dar Nabja's keenness to participate in cultural forums and book fairs across the country to display its production and present its various versions of children's stories.