Doha Institute Holds Workshop On Research Ethics In Middle East And North Africa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Institute hosted a workshop for the Special Commission on Social Science Research in the Middle East and North Africa (known as REMENA--Research Ethics in the Middle East and North Africa) on January 27-29, 2024.

This project, based at Columbia University for the last three years, is devoted to developing guidelines for the conduct of responsible, ethical and constructive social inquiry in the Middle East and North Africa.

A group of about 25 social scientists from the Middle East, West Africa, Europe and North America discussed ethical dilemmas confronting research in the MENA, especially disparities in publication access and research dissemination, methodological biases, power asymmetries in research collaborations, as well as more conventional questions of deceit and dishonesty.

The ultimate objective of the REMENA workshops is to develop a series of guidelines to be proposed for adoption by professional associations, funders, publishers and other supporters and amplifiers of social science research within and outside the region.