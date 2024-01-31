Fusion Of Culture, Sport, And Culinary Delights In Feb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: February in Doha is not just about the exhilarating AFC Asian Cup knockout stage; it's a month-long celebration featuring a diverse array of festivals and events for everyone.

Kicking off the festivities is the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival at the Cultural Village Katara, from February 1 to 11. The fourth edition boasts an impressive participation of 674 horses from 27 countries, showcasing the beauty and grace of purebred Arabian horses.

For adrenaline junkies, the 6th FAI World Paramotors Slalom Championships at Lusail Boulevard, Al Sa'ad Plaza, is a must-see from February 1 to 15. A thrilling spectacle awaits as 56 pilots from 15 countries compete for glory in the skies.

Music enthusiasts are in for a treat with back-to-back concerts by Najwa Karam on February 1 at the Katara Amphitheatre and Nassif Zeytoun on February 3 at the Qatar National Convention Centre. These performances promise to elevate the city's cultural scene.

Sports take centre stage with the World Aquatics Championships Doha, running from February 2 to 18 across three locations: Aspire Dome, Old Doha Port, and Hamad Aquatic Centre. Qatar is hosting the 21st edition for the first time, the event features 75 medal events in six aquatic sports, including swimming, diving, and water polo.

From February 5 to 11, explore the grandiose Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition at DECC in West Bay wherein over 500 brands from 10 countries globally will participate for this year's 20th edition.



Forum launched to educate people on endowment

Media City, QFCA to boost Qatar's media ecosystem Government to award 1,500 university scholarships

Read Also

Culinary delights await at the Qatar International Food Festival, returning from February 7 to 17 at the Expo Family Zone in Al Bidda Park. With over 100 food stalls, live cooking shows by renowned chefs, and exciting competitions, the 13th edition will be a gastronomic experience like never before.

Innovation takes the spotlight with the inaugural Design Doha Prize, a biennale showcasing the evolving design landscape in the Middle East and North Africa. Running from February 24 to 28 at M7 in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the event highlights the creative brilliance of emerging designers and artists.

Lusail Boulevard transforms into a luminous display from February 21 to March 2 with“Luminous Lusail,” creating a magical ambiance that will fascinate residents and visitors alike.

These festivities are poised to draw a diverse audience, from both the local community and international visitors to Qatar.

Qatar Tourism earlier pointed out that it aims to welcome over six million visitors annually. Qatar Tourism Chairman, H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji expressed optimism, citing the success of Eid 2023, where more than four million visitors enjoyed the distinctive tourist experience in the country.“We are not far from achieving this goal as we already succeeded during the Eid 2023, we received more than four million visitors who enjoyed the distinguished tourist experience from the moment they arrive at Hamad International Airport, Doha Port, or Abu Samra border.”

Meanwhile, Qatar Tourism Chief of Marketing and Promotion Officer, Engr. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, emphasised the commitment to providing a compelling experience for international visitors.“Our vision is to grow the successful contribution to GDP to 12% by 2030 and also aim to double employment in the tourism sector in the country.”