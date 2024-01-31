Coffee-Themed Artworks Of Qatar-Based Ethiopian Artist At Expo Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Coffee holds great cultural significance in Ethiopian society as the birthplace of the coffee plant, Coffea Arabica. Thus, it is not surprising to find that the popular beverage is often depicted in the country's visual arts.

Many Ethiopian artists continue to celebrate the iconic role of coffee in their nation's culture. One of them is Doha-based artist Tessema Asrate, who is also the Ambassador of the African art community in Qatar.

If you visit the Ethiopian pavilion at the Expo 2023 Doha International Zone, you will find three of Asrate's coffee-themed artworks displayed both outside and inside the pavilion.

He explained that his artworks were first featured during the 2023 Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF), which was held at the Expo Doha's Cultural Zone. When the exhibition concluded on November 20, they were transferred to the Ethiopian pavilion.

“This artwork took me three weeks to finish in time for the QIAF,” Asrate told The Peninsula while sharing the details behind a huge coffee bean standee located near the entrance door of the pavilion.

“And since coffee is an important part of my culture as an Ethiopian, I am always inspired to incorporate coffee into my paintings and artworks,” said the artist who has been living in Qatar for 16 years.

The 1.5m x 1.3m three-dimensional sculpture was created using cardboard, oil paint and varnish.“Cardboard is easily accessible. I like that it is practical, and I made sure that I used a sustainable medium of art,” said Asrate.“However, the recent strong winds caused some damages to the artwork, prompting the need for repolishing.”

Post-Expo, Asrate envisions crafting a durable metal replica using bronze to withstand outdoor elements.

Inside the pavilion, visitors will see a display of Ethiopian local products from raw coffee beans to traditional clothing and handicrafts. Adorning the pavilion walls are two of Asrate's coffee paintings, one crafted with coffee powder and the other an acrylic masterpiece featuring a golden coffee bean.

For Asrate, coffee goes beyond being a mere subject; it serves both symbolic and decorative purposes in his art. He said,“Coffee remains a consistently significant symbol in my art, and I am thankful that I am always given the chance to participate in art exhibitions to showcase it.”

Grateful for the opportunity to take part in major events like Expo Doha, he expressed thanks to the QIAF team, Katara, and the Ethiopian embassy for recognizing his talent and showcasing the significance of coffee in Ethiopian society.