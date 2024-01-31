Doha Metro Service To Begin Early On Friday For Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram will operate for longer hours on Friday, February 2, 2024. Passengers may start using the service from 10am to reach the respective match venues for games scheduled on the said date.

Matchgoers are also entitled to free day pass tickets for Doha Metro and can use the service by simply having their match tickets scanned at the stations.



The AFC Asian Cup tournament in Qatar will enter the Quarter-Finals stage on Friday as four teams battle for victory to head to the Semi-Finals.