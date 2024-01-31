Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

Firstly, approval of a draft Cabinet decision amending some provisions of Decision No. (35) of 2004 establishing the Heavy Transport Committee.

Secondly, approval of the proposal by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to host the ministerial committee meetings for trade and industrial cooperation and standardization affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, along with accompanying consultative meetings for 2024.

Thirdly, taking necessary measures to ratify:

1. The amended protocol to the Marrakesh Agreement establishing the World Trade Organization and its annex (Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies).

2. The amended agreement on the regulation of transit transport between Arab countries.

Fourthly, approval of a draft memorandum of understanding between the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine for cooperation in the fields of standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment.

Fifthly, the Cabinet reviewed the following items and took appropriate decisions:

1. Report on the outcomes of Qatar's delegation led by HE the Minister of Social Development and Family at the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

2. Report on the outcomes of the Complaints Committee at the Qatar Financial Markets Authority. (QNA)

