UK Deputy Prime Minister Confirms UK's Desire To Increase Cooperation With Qatar In All Fields

Doha, Qatar: Doha: Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) HE Oliver Dowden highlighted his country's desire to develop and enhance cooperation with the State of Qatar, particularly in the economic, investment, and trade fields stemming from both countries' strong and historical relations.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of His Excellency's visit to Doha, HE the Deputy Prime Minister of the UK said that relations between the United Kingdom and the State of Qatar are going strength to strength, particularly their political and economic ties, in addition to their joint coordination, adding, "Our bilateral trade, which is currently worth GBP 11.4 billion - an increase of 29 percent or GBP 2.6 billion from last year."

His Excellency said, "It's excellent to have the opportunity to visit Doha and to have productive and wide-ranging discussions covering existing UK-Qatar partnerships." adding, "I am also keen to discuss with our partners the ways in which the UK can support Qatar in delivering its new Third National Development Strategy."

HE the Deputy Prime Minister of the UK said that the meeting with HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is an important occasion, adding, "To discuss our broad bilateral relationship in the areas of defense and security, prosperity, and regional security, and to convey the UK's commitment to the close and continually expanding partnership between our two countries."

"We are committed to taking steps to further deepen the political, trade, and investment relationship we share with Qatar. We achieve this through the UK-Qatar Strategic Dialogue which was inaugurated in 2022, and is due to take please in Doha in 2024, and also, through the UK-Qatar Joint Economic and Trade Committee." His Excellency said.

HE the Deputy Prime Minister of the UK added, "The UK and Qatar also have a Strategic Investment Partnership, signed in 2022, which aims to boost mutual investment." and "The UK's export credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), has a memorandum with Qatar Development Bank focused on boosting efforts to support Qatari companies export more whilst collaborating with British companies in third markets."

Regarding bilateral coordination on resolving international and regional issues, His Excellency said, "We work together very closely." adding, "It is important to acknowledge the vital role that Qatar is playing on mediating in Gaza.

We need an immediate pause to deliver on hostage releases, on humanitarian access and to relieve suffering, and we need that to achieve our wider goals, including of regional stability and a path to a sustainable cease-fire. So, Qatar is playing an essential role, and the UK government, at all levels, appreciates those efforts and is supporting them."

HE Oliver Dowden explained bilateral coordination further by saying, "We have worked very closely across a wide range of files, including on Afghanistan, across the Middle East and we are exploring doing more on joint aid and development work including in Gaza and Africa. We also have very close defense ties the only joint squadron the UK has anywhere globally since WW2, is with Qatar."

On future investment and economic cooperation, His Excellency said, "Our hope is to keep building on the success of our economic relationship with even stronger ties between the UK and Qatar built through Free Trade Agreement we are negotiating with the Gulf Cooperation Council." adding, "We have a very strong relationship already on the investment front, which was strengthened by the UK-Qatar Strategic Investment Partnership signed in May 2022."

HE the Deputy Prime Minister of the UK said that over the past year, Qatari investment in the UK have reached around GBP 40 billion, which includes investments into: Heathrow; Sainsbury's; London Stock Exchange; Harrods; Olympic Village, London; Rolls Royce Small Modular Reactors.

HE Deputy Prime Minister of the UK Oliver Dowden said, "Qatar announced they will look for opportunities to invest around GBP 10 billion in the United Kingdom over the next five years. Were pleased with this Partnerships progress and look forward to further enhancing mutual investment in areas like technology, life sciences and clean technology."

As for cooperation in innovation and future technologies, His Excellency said "The UK has a clear vision on how we will build and grow our worldleading expertise on critical future technologies, including AI and Quantum. This is a major priority for the UK, and we are mobilizing a national effort behind this."

Commenting on Qatars new National Development Strategy, HE the Deputy Prime Minister of the UK by saying, "It sets out a clear vision to develop innovation clusters across priority areas. Qatar is making advances on AI, with the Qatar Computing Research Institute as a forerunner to an AI Strategy."

Moreover, His Excellency welcomed the State of Qatar's participation in the London Tech Week this Summer.

HE Oliver Dowden added, "Our common approach means that the UK and Qatar can partner closely in developing cutting edge technologies and building mutual investments. Pleased that Qatar has invested in new tech companies in the UK including on AI: this is key to our Strategic Investment Partnership."

With regards to Qatar's cultural scene, His Excellency said, "Qatar has seen remarkable development of its cultural sector, particularly the Museums and the Library." adding, "Creative industries are also a real strength for the UK: they generate over GBP 108 billion pounds and employs over 2.3 million people in every corner of the UK."

HE Deputy Prime Minister of the UK Oliver Dowden said that his country aims to grow its creative industries by an extra GBP 50 billion by 2030, expressing eagerness to foster a partnership with Qatar across sport, museums, film, TV, theater, festivals, music, and fashion.