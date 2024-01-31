Amir, Dutch Prime Minister Discuss Developments In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Mark Rutte, the most prominent regional and international issues of common concern, especially the developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received Wednesday from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to reinforce them.

In this regard, HE the Dutch Prime Minister thanked and appreciated HH the Amir for the State of Qatar's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts with respect to the situation in Gaza.