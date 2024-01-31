Amir, President Of Kosovo Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Issues In Phone Call

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with President of the Republic of Kosovo HE Vjosa Osmani, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.
This came in a phone call HH the Amir received today, during which they discussed the most prominent regional and international issues of common concern.
