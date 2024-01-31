'Cheerharan' Of Democracy: PM Modi Takes A Dig At Opposition Mps For Disrupting Parliament

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 31, put forth a message to 'unruly MPs' accused of disrupting the parliamentary proceedings and called for introspection as the Budget Session of Parliament begins today.A day before the announcement of the interim Budget 2024, PM Modi slammed MPs in his address, while calling these MPs 'habitual offenders,' he said, \"In the last 10 years, MPs did what suited them in Parliament. But I must say that those who are 'habitual offenders', those who have the habit of doing 'cheerharan' of democracy should introspect at the last session. They can even ask the people of their constituency whether the people remember them for that.\"During the previous Parliament session, an unprecedented number of suspensions were witnessed, with 146 opposition MPs suspended between December 17 and 19. The suspension of 14 MPs was lifted on the day before the session read: PM Modi hails 'festival of Nari Shakti' ahead of the commencement of Budget Session 2024PM Modi referred to the women's reservation bill that was passed in the new Parliament as he said, \"On January 26 too, we saw a display of women empowerment. Today, President Droupadi Murmu will address the session and tomorrow Nirmala Sitharaman ji will present the interim Budget. This is a festival of Nari Shakti,\" the Hindustan Times quoted PM Modi as saying read: Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with 'exam warriors' today in DelhiThose who opposed for the sake of opposing are not remembered unlike those who use the harshest words for criticism but contribute to the debate positively and meaningfully, PM Modi added.

While urging fellow parliamentarians to not let go of this session, PM Modi said,“This is also an opportunity for regret.”Also read: Dictatorship in India is inevitable if PM Modi is re-elected: Mallikarjun Kharge in BhubaneswarUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present present the Interim Budget 2024-25 tomorrow, February 1. The full Budget for FY25 will be presented after the formation of the new government following the general elections.

This Budget will contain details about the estimated receipts and the expenditure of the government until the formation of the new government.

PM Modi said in his address,“We will present the full Budget after we form the government after the election.”Also read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 'Compete with yourself, not others', says PM Modi | Key takeawaysThe proceedings of both the Houses will begin half an hour after the President's address. The Secretary Generals of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to present a copy of the President's address to their respective Houses.

