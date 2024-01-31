President Highlights Govt's Four Priorities: Youth, Women Power, Farmers, Poor

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Setting the stage for the budget to be presented tomorrow President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday outlined that the priorities of the government that would rest on four key pillars

- youth power, women power, farmers and poor.

Mint had reported that government would focus on these pillars while designing the proposals for the Union budget.

The President's address, the first joint session in the new parliament building, assumes importance as it comes ahead of budget presentation in the last Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha before the upcoming general elections slated for later this year.“My government believes the grand edifice of a developed India will stand on four strong pillars of youth power, women power, farmers, poor and so it is constantly working to strengthen these pillars. The government has spent a significant portion of the tax revenues to empower these pillars,” President Murmu said President said that 2023 was a historic year for the country when it maintained the tag of being the fastest-growing major economy. High growth has also helped in reducing poverty in the country with the President Murmu saying that the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' was being heard since childhood but it is only now that we are witnessing eradication of poverty on a massive scale.“According to NITIAayog, in the last one decade of my Government, about 25 crore countrymen have been lifted out of poverty. This is something that instils great confidence among the poor,” the President said.

Talking about Nari Shakti

-

one of the key pillars identified by the government as it moves ahead in the 'Amrit Kaal' to become a developed nation by 2047

- the President said that government is working at every level to strengthen Nari Shakti and enlarged the role of daughters everywhere: in water, land, sky and space while enhancing women's economic participation also said that government is laying stress on making farming more profitable with the aim to reduce the cost of farming while increasing profits.“For the first time, my government has given priority to over 10 crore small farmers in the country's agricultural policy and schemes,” she said underlining that under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers have received over ₹2.8 trillion so far President said that the government has made India one of the world's leading digital economies which has also provided employment to millions of youth.“It is our endeavour that India remains at the forefront of the world in the fourth Industrial Revolution,” she said, adding that the government is working on artificial intelligence mission that will provide new opportunities to the youth and open avenues for new startups. This will bring revolutionary changes in the fields of agriculture, health and education, the President added.

President Murmu also outlined a long list of reforms carried out by the government over the last 10 years and suggested that along with development of digital India, a lot of focus is also being given to growth of physical infrastructure that holds the key to future growth.“Along with digital, there has been record investment in physical infrastructure. Today, infrastructure is being built in India, the kind of which every Indian used to dream about,” she said President also indicated about a grand vision in works by the government that would devise strategies to make India a developed nation by 2047.“...my government is now working on a grand vision. This vision also has a programme for the next 5 years. It also has a roadmap for the next 25 years. For us, the vision of Viksit Bharat is not limited to economic prosperity alone. We are giving equal importance to social, cultural and strategic strengths. Without them, the development and economic prosperity would not be permanent. The decisions of the last decade have also been taken with this objective in mind. Many more steps are being taken keeping this goal in mind,” she said.

The President also highlighted two more important element of focus of this government

-

empowering MSMEs, increase savings in the hands of ordinary citizens and acknowledging the contribution of wealth creators and creating a conducive environment for doing business in India.

She also cited that reforms initiatives of the government over the last decade have given strength to the economy and pushed up growth that had also helped in bringing lakhs of employment and uplifting people from the poverty.

“If we look at various dimensions of the economy today, then it boosts our confidence that India is moving forward in the right direction, taking right decisions. In the last 10 years, we have seen India transform from“fragile five” to a“top five” economy. Besides India's exports have increased from about $450 billion to more than $775 billion and FDI flows have doubled. The sales of Khadi and Village Industries products have increased by more than four times. The number of people filing income tax return has increased from about 3.25 crores to about 8.25 crores i.e., it has more than doubled,” the President said also cited initiatives such as PLI schemes, Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaigns, the GST legislation, the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC), decriminalization of corporate laws and ease of doing business as building growing for stating and developed nation.

