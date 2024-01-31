Allahabad High Court On Gyanvapi Mosque: ASI Survey Report Is 'Worth Considering'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said that the Archeological Survey of India(ASI) survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is

'worth considering' and has issued notice to the Muslim side. The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, on a plea challenging a Varanasi court's refusal to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the 'wazu khana' area in the mosque complex order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal on a revision petition filed by Rakhi Singh, who is one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit, which is presently pending before the Varanasi district court the application she had filed before the Varanasi court, Singh's primary contention was that the survey of the 'wazu khana', excluding its portion where a 'Shivling' was claimed to be found, is necessary to ascertain the religious character of the property in question. 'Wazu khana' is where ablutions are performed before offering namaz district judge court had rejected Singh's application on October 21, 2023 judge had observed that in an order passed on May 17, 2022, the apex court had directed to protect the area where the 'Shivling' is stated to have been found and therefore, it is not proper to direct the ASI to survey the area, Hindu women plaintiffs have moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Archeological Survey of India to determine the nature and associated features of a 'Shivling', claimed to have been found at Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, in the sealed area a separate application, the four Hindu women, who are the original plaintiffs in the suit pending before the Varanasi court, also sought vacation of the top court's May 19, 2023, order by which it had deferred the scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of the 'Shivling' as directed by the Allahabad High Court on May 12, 2023 plaintiffs submitted that the exact nature of the 'Shivling' can be determined after removing the artificial/modern walls/floors surrounding it and by undertaking a survey of the entire sealed area by excavation and using other scientific methods application filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said the direction be issued to the ASI to submit a report within the time provided by the court.\"It is submitted that for a proper and effective investigation, it is necessary that the ASI may be directed to undertake necessary excavation and use other scientific methods around the Shivlingam (being claimed by Muslims as a fountain) for determining the nature of Shivlingam and associated features without causing any damage to the object after removing artificial/modern walls/floors surrounding the Shivlingam,\" it said Agency Inputs

MENAFN31012024007365015876ID1107793151