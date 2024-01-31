Alert Issued In Uttarakhand For 24 Hours Heavy Rainfall, Snowfall, Landslides Expected: See IMD Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, as the menace of dense fog returned to North India causing flight diversion and delays, train delay among other disruptions. The weather agency issued the yellow alert in Uttarakhand for a 24-hour period starting Wednesday evening to the IMD warning heavy rainfall or snowfall may result in blocked roads roads and highways in the hills and disruption of power supplyRock falls and landslides are also expected during the period, it said and asked the people to be cautious current meteorological analysis and numerical weather prediction models indicate an active Western Disturbance as an upper air system in mid and upper tropospheric levels with induced cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels is likely to affect Uttarakhand from January 31 to February 1, the IMD said a result, rain, snowfall and thunderstorms are very likely to occur over the hill state during the period, it said to very heavy snowfall is predicted at a few places located at a height of 3,000 meters or above while heavy rain and snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the hills of Uttarakhand during 24 hours starting Wednesday evening snowfall may result in blocking of roads and highways especially in the places situated at a height of around 2,500 metres, the IMD said, adding ice and snow deposits may also make the roads slippery falls and landslides may also occur, it added accompanied with hail or lightning may also lash isolated places in Uttarakhand during the period, the IMD said asking the people to be cautious supply is likely to be disrupted and cold day conditions are likely to prevail at a few places in the hills during the period people have been advised to make alternate arrangements for power backup to sustain the power failure and cold conditions. They are also advised to have sufficient stock of food and medicines travelling in hills are advised to move with caution in the slippery zones and wait for road clearance in snow bound areas.

