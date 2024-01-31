Delhi-NCR Receives Light Rain After Foggy Morning. Check IMD Forecast

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The weather in the national capital took a turn on Wednesday afternoon as dense foggy weather in the morning gave way to light rain in parts of Delhi-NCR.A splash of rainfall was witnessed in Central Delhi areas, including the buzzing market of Connaught Place. According to the weather office, the city will see light rain or thundershower and gusty winds towards the evening or night India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted dense fog and light rain or thundershower, accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of up to 30-40 kmph, at most places.\"A western disturbance is likely to impact the city around January 31. There are chances of light rain, so the temperature may fall slightly on January 31 or February 1,\" the IMD said Read | IMD issues alert for next 48 hours: This state to witness snowfall, heavy downpours in several areas
A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital until February 2, warning of dense fog. Thursday is expected to bring a generally cloudy sky, moderate to dense fog, and very light rain IMD's seven-day forecast predicts a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius on January 31, dropping to 6 degrees on February 2.A layer of dense fog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning hampering the flight and train operations, officials said Read | Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit jumps 33% to ₹3,130 crore, revenue grows 15% YoYZero visibility was reported at Delhi Airport at 6.30 am as a thick layer of fog engulfed the area. The visibility remained the same till 9 am, they said Delhi airport saw diversions of at least three flights on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, an official said fog on Wednesday led to flight cancellations and delays, affecting nearly 300 flights. Travellers are advised to stay updated on weather conditions, as fog-related issues may persist in the coming days.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN31012024007365015876ID1107793138
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.