Indigo Passengers Raise Slogans In Protest At Delhi Airport After Cancellation Of Flight | Watch Video

- Live Mint) "The passengers of IndiGo airline on January 31 staged a protest at the Delhi airport after their Deoghar-bound flight was cancelled at terminal 2. The announcement of cancellation enraged the passengers, who started raising slogans against IndiGo airline at the airport in the presence of security personnel is not the first time such a complaint was raised against the airline as in the previous few days, multiple such incidents were reported and the aviation regulator even fined the IndiGo airline. Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined Mumbai Airport ₹90 lakh and IndiGo airline ₹1.2 crore after a video went viral on social media in which passengers were seen eating openly near the airstrip of the Mumbai airport after their flight got delayed.\"Both IndiGo and Mumbai International Airport were not proactive in anticipating the situation and in making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport,\" an official aware of the development said increases seat-selection chargesEarlier this month, the IndiGo airline announced that it was raising the seat-selection charges in select categories revised pricing structure, ranging from ₹150 to ₹2,000, reflects an increase of 33% at the higher end compared to the initial range of ₹150 to ₹1500. IndiGo designates certain seats as \"XL,\" offering additional legroom or, in the case of first-row seats, facilitating early deplaning for passengers increase in seat-selection charges came as IndiGo decided to withdraw the collection of fuel charges from passengers, which reduced the overall ticket amount by almost ₹1,000. The move came after a reduction in the prices of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).\"As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions,\" IndiGo said in a statement was the first airline to levy fuel charges last year to offset the spike in ATF prices.
