Who Is 'Jharkhand Tiger' Champai Soren? Five Facts About New Chief Minister Who Replaced Hemant Soren

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned ahead of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. The federal agency had seized one BMW car and ₹36 lakh in cash from his Delhi residence during the search a late-night development, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and MLAs supporting the Soren government elected senior cabinet minister Champai Soren as the leader of the legislative party.

Here are five facts about the new chief minister of Jharkhand who is also known as the 'Jharkhand Tiger':Champai Soren-a senior minister in the Hemant Soren government-is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer from the Jilinggoda village in the Saraikela-Kharsawan district.

Champai Soren has also worked on his farms alongside his father. He received education up to the 10th grade from a government school. During this time, he got married at a young age and had four sons and three daughters Soren actively participated in the Jharkhand movement in the late 90s along with Shibu Soren, and soon gained fame as the 'Jharkhand Tiger.'

He started his political career by becoming an independent MLA through a by-election on the Saraikela seat.

Champai Soren was appointed cabinet minister in the BJP government led by Arjun Munda. He held important ministries during this period. He served as a minister from September 11, 2010, to January 18, 2013.

After the President's rule, when Hemant Soren formed a government in the state, Champai Soren became the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Transport



