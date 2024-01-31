Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Bengal: Miscreants Pelt Stones At Rahul Gandhi's Car

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Wednesday (January 31) faced a setback as his vehicle allegedly came under attack in North Bengal's Malda. The incident occurred near Dewangunj under the Harishchandrapur police station, where a stone was reportedly pelted at the Congress leader's vehicle, resulting in the breaking of the rear glass.

Although the state Congress president, Adhir Chowdhury, condemned the attack, he refrained from directly attributing it to any specific group or individual.

'Youth, women, farmers and poor are four pillars of developed India': President Droupadi Murmu

This incident follows a series of obstacles encountered by the yatra since entering Cooch Behar. Last week, posters and banners welcoming Gandhi in Cooch Behar town were torn, and the state government allegedly denied permission for the state Congress to host Gandhi at the state guest house.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, is part of an extensive journey covering 6,713 km over 67 days. It aims to traverse 110 districts in 15 states, culminating in Mumbai on March 20. The yatra has been greeted with enthusiasm by locals along its route, fostering interactions and engaging with the people.

Despite facing challenges similar to those encountered in BJP-ruled states, such as Assam and Manipur, the yatra has maintained its momentum through North Bengal. The region, once a Congress stronghold, witnessed an enthusiastic reception for the yatra, with Gandhi interacting with the local populace.

'Ram Ram to all of you for the year...' PM Modi sets the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections (WATCH)

The tensions between the Congress and the Trinamul Congress, a key partner in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, have escalated in West Bengal. Trinamul chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently, leading to strained relations between the two parties.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's second phase will include Murshidabad after Malda, covering a total of 523 km across six West Bengal districts.