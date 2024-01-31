Lokayukta Raids Sweep Karnataka: 40 Locations Targeted In Crackdown On Unethical Conduct

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The raids targeted a wide array of government departments and officials, ranging from food inspectors to commercial tax officers, health inspectors to executive engineers. In a coordinated effort spanning various districts, including Bengaluru, Hassan, Bellary, Mysuru, Mandya, and Mangaluru, the Lokayukta's teams descended upon the properties of the accused officials.

The raids, which encompassed the residences, offices, and even the homes of relatives of 10 government officials, have sent shockwaves through various districts. The officials targeted in these raids include commercial officer Netravati in Chikkamagaluru, PWD EE Harsha in Mandya, Executive engineer Yajendra in Mysuru, and food inspector Jagannath in Hassan.

During the raids, Lokayukta officials reportedly unearthed a substantial amount of money and other illicit gains. Moreover, the raids extended beyond the immediate targets, with Lokayukta officials also scrutinising the residences of officials' relatives and associates.

