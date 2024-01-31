Vice President Of Development Of Reno Engineering Corp. Britton Griffith, Named 2024' SCOT OF THE YEAR'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Britton Griffith Scot of the Year Recipient

Nevada Society of Scottish Clans

42nd Annual Robert Burns Celebration

Britton Griffith received the Silver Thistle Award after being named the 2024 "Scot of the Year" by the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans (NSSC).

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Britton Griffith received the Silver Thistle Award after being named the 2024“Scot of the Year” receiving the Silver Thistle Award granted by the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans at its 42nd annual Robert Burns Celebration at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The Silver Thistle Award also known as Scot of the Year is recognized as the highest honor granted by the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans, recognizing significant contributions to science, business, medicine, education, fine arts, and/or philanthropy of a person of Scottish heritage who is a permanent resident of northern Nevada or northeast California.Britton Griffith is a fifth generation Nevadan, who is proud to call Reno her hometown. She is a community champion dedicated to developing Reno into a diverse, thoughtful home for all of our citizens. She #BELIEVES in providing a sustainable and accountable hand up to those in need through compassionate commerce. She is focused on creating a Downtown Reno that is vibrant, safe and centered around the Riverwalk District. She is Vice President of Development of Reno Engineering Corporation , a civil design and development services company. Past Vice Chair of the City of Reno Planning Commission, she has more than 15 years of business development and leadership expertise, assisting in the development of Reno's Master Plan and Code update and Downtown Reno Streetscape Plan. She is also an acclaimed writer and columnist.Mrs. Griffith is a founding member of the Downtown Reno Partnership, Dress for Success, Truckee Meadows Housing Solutions, Mayor's Housing Task Force and Reno Riveters. Also, she is a previous board member of the Regional Alliance for Downtown, Riverwalk District (president), Nevada Youth Empowerment Project, Volunteers of America and International Director of House of Genius.Over her career Griffith has received many awards for her achievements, most notably, EDAWN (Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada), Startup Advocate of the Year; Northern Nevada Business Weekly, Top 40 Most Powerful Women; RnR (Reno News and Review), Columnist of the Year/Creative Writer; Girl Scouts, Community Advocate; NACE (National Association of Catering and Events) Impact, Community Champion of the Year; Nevada Business Magazine: Family-Owned Business,“Good 2 Be On Top”; YPN (Young Professional Network)/RGJ (Reno Gazette-Journal), 20 under 40 Awardee; NCET (Nevada Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology), Tech Rising Star; and American Advertising Association, Community Marketing Professional of the Year.She is a graduate from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a bachelor's degree in international business. Through UNR's University Studies Abroad Consortium, she studied international finance, commerce and Spanish in Stirling, Scotland. After graduation, she received a full scholarship to Law School in California.ABOUT THE NEVADA SOCIETY OF SCOTTISH CLANSThe Nevada Society of Scottish Clans is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 1982 that is dedicated to the perpetuation of ancient customs, literature, music, games and dress of Scotland and its people. The Nevada Society of Scottish Clans promotes Scottish heritage through the annual dinner honoring the memory of Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns, sponsors Tartan Day, a summer picnic, Tartan Miniature Golf, a scholarship program and other activities. More information about the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans is available on its website at

Courtney Meredith

Design on Edge

+1 775-460-7133

email us here