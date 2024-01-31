Ransomware-Proof 60-Bay G4 Veeam-Ready Backup And Disaster Recovery Appliance By Stonefly

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 60-bay G4 Veeam-Ready Backup and Disaster Recovery Appliance (DR365V); twice as fast than its predecessor.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StoneFly , Inc. (iscsi), a prominent provider of storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, announces an update to its lineup – the 60-bay G4 Veeam-Ready Backup and Disaster Recovery Appliance (DR365V ); twice as fast than its predecessor.

What is the Veeam-Ready Backup and Disaster Recovery Appliance?

StoneFly DR365V is a turnkey Veeam-ready air-gapped and immutable backup and disaster recovery solution that delivers the datacenter-in-the-box experience for SMBs, SMEs, and enterprise use-cases.

What does Veeam-Ready mean?

The term Veeam-ready implies that the appliance has been tested by Veeam to support Veeam data platform's backup, replication, and restore capabilities, object storage, and immutable object features – and is listed on the Veeam-ready database.

1 repository : Seamlessly supporting Veeam data platform's backup, replication, and restore capabilities.

2 object: Ensuring compatibility with Veeam data platform's object storage features.

3 immutable object: Tested for Veeam data platform's hardened immutable object repositories.

Consolidated Backup and DR, Storage, Monitoring, and Management in One Solution

The DR365V, fueled by StoneFly's patented 8th generation virtualization engine (SCVMTM), consolidates various functionalities into a singular, robust platform.

It includes:

1 Backups and 1-Click Restore: Driven by Veeam data platform for efficient data recovery.

2 Backup Data Storage: Ensuring secure data retention with air-gapped and immutable backup repositories and controllers, volume deletion protection, immutable snapshots, and more.

3 Testing: Facilitating safe recovery from ransomware with on-demand sandbox and optional AI support.

4 Storage Options: Offering optional iSCSI/Fibre Channel SAN, NAS, on-premises/cloud-based S3 object storage, and integration with public clouds, like AWS and Azure, for 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategy.

5 Graphical Reporting: Providing insights into resource consumption and usage.

Multiple Backup Environments, Storage, and Archiving in One Appliance

The DR365V accommodates enterprises running multiple backup software, including Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, Veritas, HYCU, and others. Each backup environment operates independently within the appliance, providing a unified platform for backup, replication, restore, storage, disaster recovery, and archiving. This streamlined approach not only simplifies management but also significantly reduces costs. Additionally, the appliance supports hot/cold storage tiers, allowing enterprises to optimize storage based on data access patterns and access frequency.

Key Advantages of the New 60-bay DR365V

The introduction of the 60-bay model addresses scenarios where enterprises seek a single rack unit capable of handling substantial current data needs and accommodating future growth.

Noteworthy advantages include:

.Scalability: Beginning with a tailored configuration, adding drives incrementally to match evolving storage needs.

.Cost-Effectiveness and Simplified Management: Unifying backup, replication, restore, storage, and disaster recovery in a single chassis.

The 60-bay appliance is a versatile addition to the DR365V lineup, offered in both XS-Series and XD-Series configurations. The XS-Series is equipped with a range of Xeon processors, including 10, 12, 16, 18, 20, 24, or 28 cores. Meanwhile, the XD-Series supports dual processors with the same core options, providing flexibility to suit diverse computing requirements.

Immediate Availability

The 60-bay Veeam-Ready Backup and Disaster Recovery Appliance is available now. For inquiries, contact StoneFly at ....

About StoneFly, Inc.

Based in Hayward, California, StoneFly, Inc. pioneers storage, hyperconverged, backup, and disaster recovery solutions. With a commitment to customer-centric innovation, StoneFly empowers businesses to secure, optimize, and leverage their crucial data effectively.

