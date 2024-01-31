(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ludacris headlining Cannabash 2023

Grams & Jams Productions Launches 2024 Season with Unique Venue and Exciting Summer Concert Series

- Connie Maxim-Sparrow, Co-Founder of Grams & Jams ProductionsBALDWIN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grams & Jams Productions , the original creators of the legendary Cannabash , are set to revolutionize the entertainment scene with their 2024 season. 2024 is marked by a significant move to its permanent venue, the Field of Greens. This distinctive open-air concert space in Baldwin, Michigan, is a trailblazer as the first in the U.S. to offer both alcohol and cannabis, setting a new benchmark in the entertainment industry.Building on the legacy of Cannabash, the 2024 lineup expands to include five distinct events:Bikes, Buds, and Brews - May 18, 2024Grams & Jams Country Night - June 14, 2024Cannabash - July 13, 2024Bluegrass Night - August 23, 2024Croptoberfest - September 21, 2024Each event is infused with the pioneering ethos of the Cannabash creators, celebrating the unique intersection of music, cannabis culture, and communal experiences."With the launch of the Field of Greens, we're not just opening a venue; we're creating a cultural hub that embodies the spirit of innovation and community that Cannabash has always represented," said Connie Maxim-Sparrow, Co-Founder of Grams & Jams Productions. "This season, we're excited to expand our horizons beyond Cannabash, offering a diverse lineup of events that cater to a wide range of musical tastes and cultural interests. We are excited to bring some property revitalization and economic development to Baldwin, Michigan!"Tickets for this groundbreaking series go on sale January 31, with early bird pricing available. Grams & Jams Productions is also extending an invitation to potential sponsors to join in this venture. Sponsors will have the opportunity to engage with an enthusiastic audience, synonymous with the creativity and community spirit that the Cannabash creators have always championed.For further details on the events, tickets, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit or reach out to .... Let's get this party started!About Grams & Jams ProductionsFounded in 2022, Grams & Jams Productions has rapidly emerged as a leader in the cannabis and entertainment industry. Most known for it's event, Cannabash, Grams & Jams Productions is the established entertainment industry leader in providing robust live music experiences founded in community and culture. A place where everyone is welcome. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and inclusivity, Grams & Jams Productions is committed to reshaping societal perceptions of cannabis through world-class events. For more information, please contact: Connie Maxim-Sparrow, 231-670-5863, ...,

