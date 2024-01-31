Trucking Tower And Cyberfuels Prove Average 26.73% MPG Gain On Big Rig Engines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

26.73% Average MPG Increase - Trucking Tower - CyberFuels

How It Works - CyberFuels 6-In-1 Green Fuel Technology - Trucking Tower

Burn Test Comparison - CyberFuels 6-In-1 Versus Additives - Trucking Tower

Announcing a Money-Back Guarantee Measured Pilot Program for Proof of Results

CyberFuels Inc., a Subsidiary of EncounterCare Solutions Inc. (OTCBB:ECSL)

- Andy HedrickOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trucking TowerTM, a Business Development Partner of CyberFuelsTM, announces a money-back-guarantee for testing the proven Dynamo© 6-in-1 green fuel technology. Field results show an average 26.73% MPG gain across a wide variety of ages, makes, and models of big rig engines..See Field and Lab Studies At:Through this measured pilot program, Trucking Tower guarantees at least a 10% fuel economy gain to demonstrate the breakthrough fuel efficiency and cost savings of using CyberFuels for any Class 8 trucking engine make and model..Watch the 2.5-Minute Video:"It has been a distinct pleasure working with fleet executives, owner-operators, and dedicated drivers for the past 29 years. At a time when expenses in trucking are at an all-time high, we are pleased to offer a no-risk, cost-saving solution to combat the leading expense of operating a big rig truck which is fuel," said Andy Hedrick, CEO of Trucking Tower.“Our clients are seeing a 10% to 23% net cost savings on their fuel spend after the cost of the fuel-dosing equipment and the CyberFuels Dynamo© 6-in-1 green fuel technology. Drivers provide very positive feedback regarding the more-responsive engines and maintenance departments have fewer emissions -related repairs because the fuel burns cleaner which is proven through measured lab and field studies” continued Andy Hedrick.John Lawrence, President of CyberFuels added”we are excited to partner with Trucking Tower to deliver our solutions directly to fleets and owner-operators in helping them reduce their leading expense. The cleaner burning fuel also results in fewer repair bills and more uptime to stay on the road generating revenue rather than being sidelined. We are driven to help companies with net cost savings while going greener at the same time, and there are significant tailwinds in the market for our solutions.”Increasingly, shippers are asking carriers to report their efforts for reducing carbon emissions during business reviews and when participating in RFPs. Besides improving MPG, CyberFuels Dynamo has a measurable environmental impact, including a 21.9% reduction in particulate matter emissions coming out of the combustion chamber based on engine testing results by an independent lab, Olson-EcoLogic, in Fullerton, Calif.The 6-in-1 green fuel technology improves engine performance and power, increases miles per gallon, improves lubricity, removes carbon, inhibits corrosion, improves cold flow, and cleans the fuel injectors. Dynamo also boosts the cetane rating of a diesel fuel by as much as 20.2% as calculated by SGS Laboratories.Example Field Results at Denver Intermodal Express“We are very pleased with the 19.8% MPG increase and 21.95% reduction in DEF usage from our measured pilot program. The fuel reduction and maintenance impacts of using CyberFuels are substantial,” said Aaron Kinney, President of Denver Intermodal Express, a full-service transportation and logistics provider based in Denver that operates 60 power units.Money-Back Guarantee Pilot Program DetailsTrucking Tower offers a money-back guarantee to fleets and owner-operators of at least a 10% increase in MPG. The no-risk pilot program provides engineering support, CyberFuels product, and training. The pilot program compares baseline results versus new results when running CyberFuels.During the pilot, the selected pilot-project drivers log their fuel gallons added and their odometer readings daily. Trucking Tower uses those driver logs for the most accurate measure of MPG as opposed to ELD or GPS summary reports that use rolling averages of averages and data that includes GPS drift. Trucking Tower fully supports the use and applications of ELD's and GPS devices, but for MPG comparisons of 40-60 driving days, the driver logs method has proven the most accurate based on field data comparisons. The logs with MPG calculations are provided to the client for their own analysis and comparisons against their ELD or GPS summary reporting as well.The CyberFuels Dynamo© solution is EPA-Certified and does not void engine OEM or truck-lease warranties. OEM engine manufacturers and truck leasing companies cannot ban fuel additives per the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act. For added assurance, CyberFuels and Trucking Tower maintain a combined $4 million in insurance coverage, but there have been no insurance or warranty claims after treating over 60 million gallons of fuel.During the pilot, the drivers or maintenance personnel dispense CyberFuels Dynamo© from 32-oz bottles with a transparent strip that assists with measuring. The treatment ratio is 4 oz of product per 20 gallons of diesel, equal to one gallon of CyberFuels Dynamo© per 640 gallons of diesel.Once the pilot is complete, Trucking Tower offers automation for fleetwide deployment using stationary tank injection systems and calibrated dosing systems that ride on the big rig trucks. The dosing system that rides on a big rig truck comprises a seven-gallon tank installed on the frame rail, an electronic control unit, and tank float gauges. Trucks can drive 25,000 to 35,000 miles before refilling the CyberFuels Dynamo© tank.Trucking Tower manages the installation of automated dosing for on-site fuel tanks and for the big rig truck solution for on-the-road fueling. Trucking companies interested in the money-back guarantee pilot program can contact Trucking Tower at:About Trucking TowerBefore founding Trucking Tower in 2018, Industrial Engineer and CEO Andy Hedrick worked for supply chain technology and consulting companies to implement hundreds of projects with companies spanning Asia, Europe and North America across 24 years.Trucking Tower provides consulting, outsourced sales, marketing, and engineering solutions that help supply chain companies boost revenue, decrease costs, and operate more efficiently. Trucking Tower now offers cost-saving fuel technology, sales automation, media coverage, project management, and business intelligence tools that help companies do more using less time and money.For more information, visitAbout CyberFuelsThe vision of CyberFuels is to be the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions that bridge the gap to a better future. CyberFuels is a wholly owned subsidiary of Encountercare Solutions, Inc. (OTC BB: ECSL). We are committed to offering our customers green energy and sustainable efuels that reduce their carbon footprint and promote environmental sustainability. We envision a future where our customers can rely on our products and services to power their homes, businesses, and communities without compromising on safety, reliability, or affordability. Our goal is to empower our customers to make responsible and informed choices that will benefit themselves, their communities, and the environment. Through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainability, we will create a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future for generations to come.For more information, visit:Safe Harbor:Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," "plans," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the financial implications of a joint venture structure as well as its ability to attract and contract with potential storage customers. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.SOURCES: Trucking Tower, a Division of Green Path Tech LLC, and CyberFuels Inc., a Subsidiary of EncounterCare Solutions Inc. (OTC BB: ECSL)##

Andy Hedrick

Trucking Tower / Green Path Tech

+1 405-655-9508

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

26.73% Average MPG Increase - The How and Our Money-Back Guarantee