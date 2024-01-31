'Worth Our Attention': China Backs Pakistan's Charge Of India Involvement In Mysterious Killings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) China has thrown its weight behind Pakistan's accusations regarding India's purported involvement in the killings of Pakistani nationals and terrorists. The Chinese foreign ministry's endorsement of Islamabad's claims adds a new layer of complexity to the already strained relations between India, Pakistan, and China.

According to statements from the Chinese foreign ministry, Beijing finds Pakistan's assertions "worth our attention," signaling a level of support for Pakistan's stance on the matter. The ministry emphasized its opposition to what it termed as "double standards on counter-terrorism," a remark that resonates with China's persistent criticism of India's allegations against Beijing for allegedly obstructing the United Nations' efforts to impose sanctions on Pakistan-based terrorists.

"I want to stress that terrorism is humanity's common enemy. China opposes double standards on counter-terrorism, which benefits no one and will only backfire. China stands for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation among all countries to jointly fight all forms of terrorism," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Pakistan's claims of possessing "evidence" linking "Indian agents" to the assassination of two terrorists last year have escalated tensions between the two South Asian neighbors. India swiftly responded to Pakistan's allegations, asserting that Pakistan itself has long been identified as the epicenter of terrorism and must bear the consequences of its actions.

The geopolitical dynamics in the region have long been marked by animosity and mistrust, with India, Pakistan, and China engaging in a delicate balancing act of alliances and rivalries. China's overt support for Pakistan's assertions against India adds a new dimension to the intricate web of diplomatic maneuvering and strategic posturing in South Asia.

As the rhetoric between India and Pakistan intensifies, with China now visibly weighing in on the side of its traditional ally, the prospects for de-escalation and reconciliation in the region appear increasingly elusive. The growing assertiveness of China in South Asian affairs, coupled with Pakistan's persistent allegations against India, further complicates an already volatile geopolitical landscape.