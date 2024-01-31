AI-Generated Images Of Joe Biden In Military Gear Go Viral Amid Rising US-Middle East Tensions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid escalating tensions between the United States and the Middle East, AI-generated images depicting President Joe Biden in military attire within the White House Situation Room have gone viral. This surge in online attention follows a drone attack on a Jordanian base that resulted in the tragic deaths of three American troops on Sunday. President Biden has attributed the attack to Iran-backed militants and has vowed to hold the responsible parties accountable.

The casualties from the drone strike marked the first US military deaths in the region since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict, intensifying concerns about the possibility of an escalating conflict, particularly as hostilities persist in Gaza.

In what appears to be an effort to convey a sense of readiness for potential military action, the AI-generated images depict President Biden seated at a desk with advisers, dressed in camouflage attire. These images have gained traction on X (formerly Twitter).

According to a user named Luke on X, the photos were created using Midjourney, a generative artificial intelligence program.

As the White House responded to the drone attack on Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby assured that the US would deliver a "very consequential response." He clarified, however, that the intention was not to seek a war with Iran or escalate the conflict in the Middle East.

Iran promptly denied any involvement in the attack and refuted US accusations of supporting militant groups linked to the strike on the remote base in Jordan. The base is situated in the northeast, near the borders of Iraq and Syria.

While the US is still in the process of gathering facts about the incident, President Biden asserted on Sunday that the drone attack was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq. He pledged to hold all responsible parties to account, emphasizing that the response would occur at a time and in a manner chosen by the United States.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, dismissed the accusations as baseless, asserting that Tehran had no involvement in the decisions of the resistance groups responsible for the attack.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the strike. However, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq asserted on Sunday that it had launched three drone attacks on bases in Syria, including one near the Jordanian border. The situation remains fluid, raising concerns about the potential for further escalation and the need for diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict in the region.