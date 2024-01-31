Trump Makes Nobel Waves! Historic Middle East Policy Lands Him A Peace Prize Nomination - Internet Explodes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former US President Donald Trump achieved global stature during his tenure at the White House which involved various peace deals and initiatives. Domestic politics is different from global politics, though the former US President was found less popular among US voters in 2020 but his popularity grew multifolds overseas, especially in the Middle East.

For decades, the Middle East region has seen prolonged infighting resulting in a humanitarian crisis. One of the longest battles in the region involving Israel and other Muslim nations was brought to rest by Donald Trump. He facilitated the groundbreaking Abraham Accord which established relations between Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Even Saudi Arabia moved towards cooperation with Israel.

The 77-year-old brought a lasting peace in the region until the end of his Presidency tenure. Claudia Tenney, a Republican lawmaker has now nominated Donald Trump's name for the Nobel Peace Prize to the committee. Previously, Barack Obama received a Nobel Peace Prize during his presidency in 2009 for his 'vision' and efforts to strengthen international diplomacy.

Claudia Tenney said,“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years. For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy 'professionals', and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.”

The Republican lawmaker also hit out at Joe Biden stating,“Now more than ever when Joe Biden's weak leadership on the international stage is threatening our country's safety and security, we must recognize Trump for his strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace. I am honored to nominate former President Donald Trump today and am eager for him to receive the recognition he deserves.”

Reactions