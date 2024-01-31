Namma Bengaluru Foundation, Boat Collaborate To Launch Computer Classes Programme For Government School Kids

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an initiative to address the digital gap and empower underprivileged students, boAt, a leading consumer electronics brand in India, has joined forces with Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) to introduce the Computer Classes Program for Government School Kids. This Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavour aims to provide essential computer skills to students in government schools, enabling them to access new opportunities and fostering a brighter future.

The programme, strategically designed to empower young minds in the digital age, will provide hands-on training and comprehensive exposure to fundamental computer skills. Students will engage with crucial topics such as basic computer operations, digital literacy, and software applications, gaining the knowledge and confidence required to navigate the constantly evolving digital landscape.

Sameer Mehta, Co-founder, and CEO at boAt, expressed the brand's belief in technology's transformative power to enrich lives. Through the collaboration with Namma Bengaluru Foundation, boAt intends to equip underprivileged students with essential computer skills, narrowing the digital divide and unlocking their full potential. The program is anticipated not only to enhance students' learning experiences but also to open doors to new avenues for personal and professional growth.

Sanjay K Prabhu, Trustee at Namma Bengaluru Foundation, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the significance of the Computer Classes Program in bridging the digital divide and empowering government school students for success in today's digital world. The partnership reflects a commitment to inclusive education, providing students with access to technology and knowledge critical for creating an equitable playing field.

The Computer Classes Program is set to be implemented in selected government schools in Bengaluru, catering to students from diverse backgrounds. By imparting valuable digital skills, boAt and NBF aim to not only enhance academic performance but also prepare students for success in higher education and future careers.

boAt and Namma Bengaluru Foundation's joint initiative marks a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and empowering the future generation. The Computer Classes Program for Government School Kids promises to equip young minds with the tools needed to navigate the digital landscape and unlock their full potential.