Malaika Arora To Ranbir Kapoor, Celebs Spotted In The City


1/31/2024 2:00:26 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today, many celebrities are clicked outside the gym, airport, and other locations in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora to Ranbir Kapoor, celebs spotted in the city

Today, many celebrities are clicked outside the gym, airport, and other locations in Mumbai.

Parineeti Chopra in all-black

Parineeti Chopra was spotted in style at the Mumbai airport. She donned an all-black outfit and was seen smiling for the cameras.

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor promote 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are promoting their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Urfi Javed looks stunning in blue gown

Urfi Javed, aka Uorfi, was papped in a blue gown last night in the city. She is one of the most talked about celebs in town.

Mrunal Thakur looks stylish in casual wear

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Malaika Arora was spotted in Bandra

Malaika Arora was spotted outside a salon in a forest green attire in Bandra.

Hansika Motwani at Santacruz gurudwara

Hansika Motwani dresses up in a traditional red salwar suit with contrasting purple pants and yellow dupatta as she visits Santacruz Gurudwara.

Sanjay Dutt at airport

Bollywood actress Sanjay Dutt was clicked outside the Mumbai airport. He was seen posing for the cameras.

Ranbir Kapoor in clean-shaven look

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office for a meeting.

