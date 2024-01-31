(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAGICO FINALIZING CONTRACTS FOR THE SUPPLY OF ICU GRADE VENTILATORS FOR SUPPLY TO MULTIPLE CONTRACT HOLDERS

- Dr. James GibsonTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SAGICO FINALIZING CONTRACTS FOR THE SUPPLY OF ICU GRADE, FDA VENTILATORSFederal governments globally continue to restock their respective national stockpiles for emergency health care needs that were decimated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the medical systems of many European Union members and led the bloc of nations to announce plans to stockpile essential medicines and medical equipment.In the U.S., the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and the Defense Contract Management Agency is implementing a mass modification and overhaul of the national stockpiles. ICU grade ventilators continue to dominate the urgent needs managed by the Division of Strategic National Stockpile (DSNS). The SAGICO V2O ICU Ventilator, which received US FDA authorization in 2020, has been selected as eligible for purchasing and supply acquisition contracts. The DSNS is part of the federal medical response infrastructure and can supplement medical countermeasures needed by states and the federal government in times of crisis.The almost $7 billion Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) inventories antibiotics, medical supplies, antidotes, antitoxins, antiviral, vaccines and other pharmaceuticals. These critically acquired medical resources requires vigilant monitoring and management to keep stock supplied, rotated, and stored within U.S. Food and Drug Administration potency shelf-life requirements.The DSNS said it has now processed multiple contracts to date, and many more in the mix for orders related to COVID-19 activities, including everything ranging from patient transportation to life saving medical supplies. Awarded contracts were dispersed amongst nearly 20 companies and their suppliers, totaling nearly $2.9 billion to include supplying approximately 200,000 ventilators for the SNS. The SNS has been used to respond to a range of crises since its inception, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks; earthquakes; hurricanes; the Ebola virus and, most recently, COVID-19.The SAGICO V20 SYSTEM Ventilator is an electronically controlled, electronically powered machine, which is used in ICU, in Respiratory Department or Emergency Department for the rescue and therapy of the patient with respiratory insufficiency, and in other departments for providing respiratory support for the patient.MORE ABOUT SAGICO: At SAGICO, we promote the efficiency needed to bridge the divide between cost containment and achieving optimal clinical outcomes. We understand that patient care should be at the forefront of clinical and medical professionals, not procurement of supplies. Often times and at different stages in the supply chain flow many departments tend to be focused on their own independent goals. Providers may want to use a specific product because they were trained with it, whereas hospital executives aim to purchase the most affordable quality items. The hospital and facilities procurement services offered at SAGICO begins with getting all hospital departments on the same page. This is a key strategy for optimizing healthcare supply chain management. In the era of value-based care, healthcare organizations are focused on reducing redundancies and eliminating waste, but providers also need to work together to effectively reduce costs and boost performance. The team from SAGICO USA promotes efficiency in the healthcare supply chain so facilities can create substantial cost-reducing opportunities across their organization. At SAGICO, we ensure all products meet or exceed all regulatory controls.SAGICO and its principals have many years of global medical industry success spanning more than 60 countries. SAGICO accomplishes its mission with partners throughout the USA, European, Middle Eastern and Pan-Asian markets. SAGICO and its affiliates are privately held companies with a global corporate network of shareholders with an aggressive pipeline of various products and offerings.DISCLOSURE: We at SAGICO are confident in our products and so should our professional surgeons. A surgeon must always rely on his or her own clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular medical appliance that may be applicable for a specific patient and adhere to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any SAGICO product. SAGICO does not diagnose nor does SAGICO offer medical advice on medical conditions and SAGICO requires that all surgeons be trained in the use of any particular product before using it in surgery. The information presented is intended to demonstrate the depth and future of all of SAGICO's product lines. Some products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact SAGICO prior to any medical procedures to learn more.Learn more @:

