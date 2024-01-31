7 REGIONS, 36 NOMINEES: The #Upgsustainability #Journeytohurricane Is Back And Has People Talking And Voting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

36 incredible UPG Sustainability Leaders from across the world compete for your vote to win a place on the Journey to Hurricane Island (USA).

- Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President at United People GlobalGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 36 UPG Sustainability Leaders are competing for 13 places on the #UPGSustainability #JourneyToHurricane campaign for a 1- week leadership training on Hurricane Island in the USA. Members of the public are voting in the thousands to determine which Leaders will win the coveted spots. And voters can win amazing prizes.The Nominees come from 7 different world regions: Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, North America and South Asia. The Nominees are diverse in their backgrounds and their dreams and they are united by the separate actions and projects that they are doing to create a better and more sustainable world. They narrate their experiences through both written narratives and videos accessible on the campaign site: . Additionally, regular Instagram LIVE sessions provide an interactive platform for voters to engage with each nominee.Voters across various regions are actively expressing their opinions before the polls close at midnight CET on Sunday, February 4, 2024. By participating, voters stand a chance to win 36 prizes, detailed below. The triumphant leaders will be revealed at an upcoming #UPGSustainability Journey event scheduled for Friday, February 9, 2024. This event will also unveil the winners of the 36 prizes from the voting pool. To attend, interested individuals can confirm their presence by RSVP -ing at: ."UPG Sustainability Leaders are exceptional individuals. Now you have the ability to turn their dreams into reality and send them on this incredible journey to Hurricane Island in the USA. Please take the time to get acquainted with them, understand their initiatives and aspirations, and then cast your vote!" Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global.Over 13,000 people have applied to be part of the Class of 2024 of UPG Sustainability Leadership. From the Class of 2023, 562 UPG Sustainability Leaders from across 100+ countries were trained and certified as part of UPG Sustainability Leadership. They completed an intensive 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They are now active and leading local projects in their communities. Since 2019 they have directly trained over 42,000+ citizens across all world regions (and counting) on how to make the world better through positive action and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.Each year, selected groups are chosen for an additional, in-person training on Hurricane Island in the USA. This training is a fully-funded experience that is designed to strengthen each leader for the work they are doing in their communities. And so this week people from around the world are currently voting to select which of the 36 Nominees will be amongst the chosen ones. Voting is open until Midnight CET on Sunday, 4 February 2023.Voters for the Journey to Hurricane campaign stand a chance to win amazing prizes: 36 incredible prizes!2x - Voter(s) will receive a CASH jackpot of USD 1007x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Golden Ticket for UPG Sustainability Leadership that they can use or give to someone that they care about7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Supporter Raffle ticket (can win $250 CASH and more).2x - UPG Swag Kit 1: T-Shirt, Bag, A6 Notebook, Pen, Keyholder, Lanyard2x - UPG pays a donation to a charity that you choose when you Make A Goodwill Vow. Up to USD 50 for each Goodwill Vow7x - ONE voter from each region will receive UPG Champion status in 2024 - paid for by UPG4x - Spotlight: Feature on UPG social media - a post celebrating YOU!3x - Feature an organisation that you nominate on UPG social media2x - Be featured at an upcoming session of United Voices: What's Going On?In addition to these prizes, everyone can win additional prizes by demonstrating their knowledge of the Leaders from each region. These prizes are managed separately and determined through a seven fun games focused on each region. To participate, RSVP here: .“The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is proud to partner with United People Global. We are eager to bring these UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other,” said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.UPG Sustainability Leadership is the world's largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults. It is a free programme that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This training is possible because of the support of UPG's partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, the Late Rosamund Zander. To learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership visit this link: .Since 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic has been part of the planning process at every step. And very strict measures are in place to ensure the safe travel and stay of the leaders on Hurricane Island as well as the safety of everyone directly or indirectly involved. These safety and hygiene measures are constantly under review. And the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control in the USA, as well as the local requirements in the US State of Maine are constantly monitored and respected.Note to Editors1. Vote:2. Visit #UPGSustainability #JourneyToHurricane:3. Learn about #UPGSustainability Leadership:4. Meet the nominees:5. To partner or collaborate with UPG Sustainability Leadership, please visit:6. More about United People Global7. Join UPG:8. Join UPG's Media Community:9. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople3610. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGSustainability and #JourneyToHurricaneAbout United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

