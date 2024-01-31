Nugerm Introduces Nukase: The Revolutionary Student Phone Case To Combat Classroom Distractions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NuGerm, is proud to announce the launch of NuKase. This lockable phone case is designed to eliminate distractions caused by smartphones in classrooms

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NuGerm, a leading provider of k-12 school cell phone policy enforcement, is proud to announce the launch of their latest product, NuKase . This revolutionary phone case is specifically designed to eliminate distractions caused by smartphones in classrooms, providing a solution for both students and teachers. Free sample available for educators.

In today's digital age, smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives. However, they can also be a major source of distraction, especially in educational settings. According to a recent study, students spend an average of 20% of their class time using their phones for non-academic purposes, leading to a decline in academic performance. Recognizing this issue, NuGerm has developed NuKase, a clear, lockable phone case that restricts access to the phone's screen and apps during class time.

NuKase is a game-changer for students and teachers alike. With its lockable feature, students can focus on their studies without the temptation of constantly checking their phones. This not only improves their academic performance but also promotes a healthier relationship with technology. For teachers, NuKase eliminates the need for constantly reminding students to put away their phones, allowing them to focus on delivering their lessons without interruptions.

"We are thrilled to introduce NuKase to the market. As a company, we are committed to creating innovative solutions that enhance productivity and promote a healthy digital-life balance. With NuKase, we aim to address the issue of phone distractions in classrooms and help students achieve their full potential," said James Koch, VP of NuGerm.

NuKase sample are now available on the NuGerm website, visit and request your evaluation sample. NuGerm is confident that this product will make a positive impact in classrooms and beyond.

NuGerm's NuKase is a testament to their dedication to creating technology that serves a greater purpose. With this innovative product, they hope to contribute to a more focused and productive learning environment for students.

