Sikh Museum Will Be Constructed In Pipli, Says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (IANS) In a significant move towards preserving the rich traditions of Sikh gurus, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said a museum near Pipli in Kurukshetra district would be constructed.

Emphasising the importance of safeguarding the symbols and memories associated with all Sikh gurus in the state, the Chief Minister envisions this museum to serve as a repository of inspiration for future generations.

"The aim is to impart the eternal message of humanity's service, echoing through the lives of the gurus among the youth," said Khattar while addressing the audience after releasing the book at an event in Kurukshetra University in Kurukshetra.

The Chief Minister suggested changing the title of the book to the author.

Now, the title of the book is "Guruvani ki Seekh -- Sewa aur Sewak Manohar Lal".

The Chief Minister shared the book covers steps taken by the present government in preserving the rich traditions and values of Sikh gurus in the past nine and a half years, includes various programs related to Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Gobind Singh, and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

He praised the author, Prabhleen Singh, and acknowledged the efforts of the Director General, Information, Public Relations, Language, and Culture Department, Mandip Singh Brar, for the publication of the book.

The book is available in English, Hindi, and Punjabi.

