TCA Venture Group Announces 2024 Leadership

Angel network formerly known as Tech Coast Angels includes strong and diverse team led by Digvijay“Sunny” Singh, Ph.D.

- Digvijay“Sunny” Singh, Ph.D., TCA VG Chair 2024IRVINE, CALIF., USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TCA Venture Group (TCA VG) has announced its 2024 leadership. This year's team is the youngest and most diverse in the esteemed network's 27-year history.Outgoing TCA VG chair, David Friedman, welcomed the new team.“By championing collaboration, innovation, and strategic expansion, TCA VG will continue to blaze trails in the early-stage capital funding landscape for companies and investors alike, unleashing more potential, and supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem even more strongly through our new leadership and programs than we've done in the past.”Introducing TCA VG's 2024 new leaders:.TCA VG's chair for 2024 is Digvijay“Sunny” Singh. A seasoned entrepreneur, investor, academic and technologist, Sunny has founded, operated and exited two startups previously. He is also a very active startup and real-estate investor with numerous investments. He was vice chair of Tech Coast Angels last year, and president of Tech Coast Angels–Los Angeles in 2022. He is Managing Partner at Alleyway Capital, which acquires small software startups..Dave de Csepel has been elected vice chair of TCA VG. From 2019 – 2022, Dave was chairman of the Pasadena Angels (PA), a licensee and member of the TCA Venture Group. A serial entrepreneur for more than 20 years, he now advises many startup companies, and serves on a variety of boards as an investor. He currently is a lead investor and consultant at BioCorRx, Inc., a publicly traded healthcare solutions company with a leading-edge treatment for alcohol and opioid addiction..Pat Hwang has been elected president of TCA–Orange County (TCA-OC). Pat joined Tech Coast Angels in 2016, after an illustrious career in mechanical engineering, aerospace, technology, and executive management. She is very active in the entrepreneurial ecosystem as a connector, advisor, panelist, and committee member. Pat has been an investor in many sectors including real estate, private equity, alternative investments and venture funds, and is a partner of a venture fund that invests in early-stage ventures. She serves on the board of many charities..Parisa Khosropour has been elected president of TCA–Los Angeles (TCA-LA). Parisa joined Tech Coast Angels-Los Angeles in 2020, and served as chair of the pre-screen committee in 2022 and 2023. An active angel investor, she serves as board advisor to several pre-seed and seed stage companies, and is a seasoned startup advisor with a specialized focus in biotechnology and medtech. She led various corporate organizations in MedTech, medical device and life sciences as a senior executive in those industries, and is passionate about customer experience and improving the lives of patients.“All four leaders join to bring additional diversity and youth to TCA VG's Board of Governors, making it in line with our entrepreneurs and ecosystem partners,” Friedman continued.Dr. Singh concluded,“With one of the most diverse boards in our history and the re-creation from Tech Coast Angels to TCA Venture Group, we are excited for a year full of growth that will include bringing additional angel networks, early-stage funds and other venture ecosystem partners into our group!"About TCA Venture Group:Founded as Tech Coast Angels in 1997, Tech Coast Angels Venture Group (TCA VG) has invested approximately $280 million in more than 544 companies, attracting an additional $2.2 billion in capital. With 400+ accredited investors in TCA-LA, TCA-OC, TCA-Inland Empire, Pasadena Angels, and MEDA Angels, TCA VG is a key seed and early-stage funding source. Members, including founders and business leaders, deliver more than capital - providing counsel, mentorship, and access to extensive networks. Connect with TCA VG on its website, X/Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

