Eric A. Richardson Redefines Classic Literature With Scene-By-Scene Analysis In His Book,“SEEING Shakespeare Hamlet”

Eric A. Richardson takes readers on a journey to rediscover Hamlet scene-by-scene and explore contextual elements that influenced the play.

- Eric A. RichardsonWINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A renowned educator and author, Eric A. Richardson, announces the release of his latest non-fiction masterpiece, "SEEING Shakespeare Hamlet," offering readers a fresh perspective on Shakespeare's iconic play. Eric takes readers on a journey to rediscover Hamlet scene-by-scene and explore contextual elements that influenced the play.Eric A. Richardson, a retired high school English teacher with over thirty years of experience, has created a thorough guide for one of Shakespeare's most famous plays using his extensive literary expertise. Eric taught AP Literature for two decades and served as a Reader for the AP Lit exam for 11 years, bringing a wealth of knowledge.This book delves into the intricacies of Hamlet's character, challenging preconceived notions about the play's protagonists and antagonists. Eric argues that Hamlet is neither mad nor cowardly, Claudius is not inherently evil but relatively weak, and Horatio's character is not as straightforward as commonly believed. Readers will better understand the characters' motivations through meticulous analysis, revealing the play's complexities.Eric's emphasis on context sets "SEEING Shakespeare Hamlet" apart. The author of this book provides a deep insight into the political, theological, and cultural environment of the Elizabethan era. It would help readers understand Hamlet from the perspective of Shakespeare's original audience. The book delves into various historical events like the marriage of Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon, the Protestant Reformation, the Catholic wars, and the Elizabethans' beliefs in ghosts to shed light on the factors that shaped the play.Eric A. Richardson wants readers to set aside their prejudices and see the characters as the playwright intended. To better understand Hamlet's characters and their motivations, it's crucial to comprehend the play's historical context.Eric A. Richardson has an illustrious career in education, with over 30 years of experience, including two decades of teaching AP Literature. Honored with the Joseph B. Whitehead "Educator of Distinction Award for Exemplary Dedication to the Field of Education" in 2004. Eric has left an indelible mark on countless students. His commitment to education is further highlighted by two Sterling Awards from former students at Stanford University. His education journey began after a life-changing encounter with Kenneth Branagh's film "Henry V."Eric takes readers on a wild ride back to the Elizabethan era, inviting them to experience Shakespeare's play with fresh eyes. He challenges readers to see beyond the stereotypes and appreciate the depth of Shakespeare's characters in a way that transcends time and cultural differences."SEEING Shakespeare Hamlet" is available now to buy at [ ]This book offers readers an insightful and entertaining exploration of Shakespeare's masterpiece.For media inquiries, interviews, and other promotions, you may email Eric A. Richardson at ...Contact InformationEric A. RichardsonEmail: ...Phone: 703-965-1023Winston-Salem, North Carolina

