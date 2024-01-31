Timonium Personal Trainer Stephen Holt Named To National Fitness Hall Of Fame's America's Top Personal Trainers List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stephen Holt, award-winning personal trainer

The National Fitness Hall of Fame has selected Timonium personal trainer, Stephen Holt, to their list of "America's Top Personal Trainers" for 2023

TIMONIUM, MD, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Fitness Hall of Fame has announced the inclusion of Timonium personal trainer , Stephen Holt, in their prestigious list of "America's Top Personal Trainers" for the year 2023, as detailed in their publication, the 2023 Showcase of America's Top Fitness Professionals.

Over a career spanning more than three decades as a personal trainer, Holt has earned considerable recognition and a number of prestigious awards. He was named "Expert of the Year" by AllExperts and was honored as "Personal Trainer of the Year" by the American Council on Exercise (ACE).

His expertise and dedication have also led him to be a three-time finalist for National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Personal Trainer of the Year and a four-time finalist for Personal Fitness Professional (PFP) Magazine's Personal Trainer of the Year.

In addition to these awards, Holt has served as a Subject Matter Expert for the NFBE Board of Examiners (National Board Exam), and has been a member of the Maryland Governor's Advisory Council on Fitness.

Beyond his personal achievements, Stephen Holt's reach extends through his Amazon best-selling book and the creation of the "3-4-5 Total Body Fitness System," his proprietary fitness program that's been featured in numerous publications including Shape, Fitness, Women's Health, Men's Health, and Men's Fitness.

Holt, a Duke University Engineering graduate, has been a featured speaker at numerous at national conventions covering biomechanics, advanced program design, and advanced core training.

Stephen Holt's induction into the National Fitness Hall of Fame's "America's Top Personal Trainers" list reflects his longstanding commitment to promoting health and well-being through his expertise in fitness and nutrition, particularly focusing on women over the age of 50.

About Stephen Holt:

Stephen Holt, "America's Baby Boomer Fitness Expert ," is a seasoned fitness and wellness expert with over four decades of experience. He specializes in fitness and nutrition coaching, particularly for women over 50. Holt's achievements include receiving the ACE Personal Trainer of the Year Award, being a 9-time finalist for Personal Trainer of the Year by various organizations, and earning recognition as "One of America's Greatest Trainers" by Men's Fitness. He is the co-author of an Amazon best-selling book and the creator of the "3-4-5 Total Body Fitness System."

