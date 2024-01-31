JD-U MLA Won't Hesitate To Take Bribe If Offered

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) JD-U MLA in Bihar, Gopal Mandal, claimed on Wednesday that he has no hesitation in taking bribe if anyone offers it to him.

Reacting to the ED action against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members in the land-for-jobs case, Mandal told mediapersons in Bhagalpur:“If anyone gives me Rs 5 crore and asks me to keep it, I will not delay for even a minute and accept the money. Why would I refuse Laxmi from coming into my house? I have no fear for ED or anyone else.

“The way the children of Lalu Prasad are penalised is not good. I firmly believe that Lalu Yadav or Rabri Devi may be guilty of taking bribe, but not their children. What is their fault? Tejashwi Yadav and the other children of Lalu Prasad have been unnecessarily framed in the case. They are innocent,” Maldal said.

Contrary to the statement of Mandal, leaders of JD-U and BJP are justifying the action of the ED.

The ED officials quizzed Lalu Prasad for 10 hours on Monday, followed by Tejashwi Yadav for eight hours on Tuesday, and Rabri Devi on Wednesday.

The agency will also grill Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and son Tej Pratap Yadav.

